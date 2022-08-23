Latest On Chase Young's Injury Status

The Washington Commanders have placed star defensive end Chase Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he'll miss at least four games of the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

"The #Commanders have moved pass-rusher Chase Young to Reserve/PUP, meaning he’s out 4 games and potentially more. They’ll need him 100% healthy before he’s active," Rapoport tweeted.

Young was among several NFL players announced to the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday (August 23), as doing so won't count him against the Commanders' 80-man roster limit set for all teams ahead of league-wide 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.