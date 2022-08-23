Latest On Chase Young's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2022
The Washington Commanders have placed star defensive end Chase Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he'll miss at least four games of the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
"The #Commanders have moved pass-rusher Chase Young to Reserve/PUP, meaning he’s out 4 games and potentially more. They’ll need him 100% healthy before he’s active," Rapoport tweeted.
Young was among several NFL players announced to the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday (August 23), as doing so won't count him against the Commanders' 80-man roster limit set for all teams ahead of league-wide 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.
Young suffered a torn ACL on November 14, nine games into his second NFL season.
The former Ohio State standout was selected by Washington at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and had a breakout first season, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning a Pro Bowl selection.
Young recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2020, as well as 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games last season.
The Maryland native was one of college football's most decorated defensive players during his final season at Ohio State, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist and winning Big ten Male Athlete of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bendarik Award, among numerous other national and position awards.