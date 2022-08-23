Two Hefty Lottery Prizes Are Up For Grabs In Texas

Two lucky Texas residents could be several thousands of dollars richer. All they need to do is claim their lottery tickets!

A $25,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Dallas from Monday (August 22) night's Cash Five drawing, according to KDAF. The ticket was sold at SWIF-T on Samuell Boulevard in Dallas. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five winning numbers (6-16-19-21-28). Over 27,000 people won at least $2 in this drawing.

Over the weekend, a $12,072 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas from the August 20 Lotto Texas drawing. The winning ticket matched five of six winning numbers (2-13-20-33-42-45). The Lotto Texas jackpot will keep rolling. The estimated jackpot is now $12.25 million.

In more Texas lottery news, two more winning tickets still haven't been claimed yet. Furthermoe, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Texas. Earlier this week, a Mission and Groves resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes.

Texas residents have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their lottery prizes.