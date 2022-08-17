Lucky Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game

One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire after claiming a top prize in a scratch-off ticket game.

The Groves resident, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Speedy Express located at 3949 N. Twin City Highway in Port Arthur, according to the Texas Lottery. This marks the second of four $1 million prizes in the game, $1,000,000 FRENZY.

In more Texas lottery news, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

Furthermore, a woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend.

An Arlington resident also claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.