Mariah Carey Thanks Police After 3 Suspects Were Arrested In Burglary Case
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2022
Mariah Carey is praising the detectives who were tasked with investigating the burglary at her Atlanta home after three suspects were arrested.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, August 22, three men --- Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff --- were all arrested in Miami after police pinned them as the culprits in the "Fantasy" singer's case as well as a string of other robberies in the area. The Sandy Springs Police Department said all three men were involved with a series of armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries that often targeted homes of celebrities. During one instance, a man was shot.
Mariah Carey was "so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately," according to a source close to the singer. The break-in happened in June but had been kept under wraps while the investigation continued. Although she didn't say anything about the reports of the robbery at the time, Carey worked closely with police and has even taken the necessary steps to ensure nothing like the robbery happens again. Sources says the house has already underwent a serious redecoration and it looks better than before.
The Grammy award-winning singer wasn't in the state when her home was burglarized. She was vacationing between Italy and The Hamptons in New York at the time. She posted a couple of photos to her Instagram timeline, which may have tipped off the robbers. As of this report, there's no confirmation if anything was stolen.
This isn't the first time Carey was the subject of a robbery. Burglars broke into her Los Angeles home back in 2017 and made off with $50,000 in items.