Mariah Carey Thanks Police After 3 Suspects Were Arrested In Burglary Case

Mariah Carey was "so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately," according to a source close to the singer. The break-in happened in June but had been kept under wraps while the investigation continued. Although she didn't say anything about the reports of the robbery at the time, Carey worked closely with police and has even taken the necessary steps to ensure nothing like the robbery happens again. Sources says the house has already underwent a serious redecoration and it looks better than before.



The Grammy award-winning singer wasn't in the state when her home was burglarized. She was vacationing between Italy and The Hamptons in New York at the time. She posted a couple of photos to her Instagram timeline, which may have tipped off the robbers. As of this report, there's no confirmation if anything was stolen.



This isn't the first time Carey was the subject of a robbery. Burglars broke into her Los Angeles home back in 2017 and made off with $50,000 in items.

