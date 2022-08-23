Snapchat To Pay $35 Million In Lawsuit Settlement To Illinois Residents

By Logan DeLoye

August 23, 2022

Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and other phone Apps on iPhone screen
Photo: Getty Images

Snap Inc., the parent company of popular social media application, Snapchat, has just reached a $35 million lawsuit settlement with the state of Illinois that entitles thousands of Illinoisians to a check. According to ABC7, Snapchat's use of filters and facial recognition violated a state privacy act that gives anyone who used these filters from November 2015 to now the right to file a claim and receive payment.

ABC7 detailed the reason for the settlement to be the Biometric Information Privacy Act that was passed in 2008. In May, Illinoisians who filed a claim received a settlement check from Facebook for similar reasons under the same act. According to NBC, this act allows users to sue companies if their privacy is violated via facial geometry and finger scans among other forms of data collection. Texas and Washington have similar laws in place, but not to the point where consumers are able to file a lawsuit.

The official website breaks down the reason for the lawsuit and details how to file a claim. Those looking to be reimbursed for their violation of privacy will need to file a claim by November 5, 2022. Once the settlement receives approval from the District Court, Illinoisans will receive their money.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.