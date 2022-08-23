Snapchat To Pay $35 Million In Lawsuit Settlement To Illinois Residents

Snap Inc., the parent company of popular social media application, Snapchat, has just reached a $35 million lawsuit settlement with the state of Illinois that entitles thousands of Illinoisians to a check. According to ABC7, Snapchat's use of filters and facial recognition violated a state privacy act that gives anyone who used these filters from November 2015 to now the right to file a claim and receive payment.

ABC7 detailed the reason for the settlement to be the Biometric Information Privacy Act that was passed in 2008. In May, Illinoisians who filed a claim received a settlement check from Facebook for similar reasons under the same act. According to NBC, this act allows users to sue companies if their privacy is violated via facial geometry and finger scans among other forms of data collection. Texas and Washington have similar laws in place, but not to the point where consumers are able to file a lawsuit.

The official website breaks down the reason for the lawsuit and details how to file a claim. Those looking to be reimbursed for their violation of privacy will need to file a claim by November 5, 2022. Once the settlement receives approval from the District Court, Illinoisans will receive their money.