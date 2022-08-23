These Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 23, 2022

Mexican Food Tacos Dip Colourful Food Table Restaurant Mexican Delicious
Photo: Getty Images

Florida is full of exciting and delicious eateries, from seafood restaurants and hole-in-the-wall faves to the wide array of places serving Hispanic cuisine.

That's why Yelp pinpoints the state's best restaurants every year. For their 2022 list, researchers "identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of April 20, 2022."

An Italian restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot this year: Fratellino's in Coral Gables!

"Locals and tourists alike flock to Fratellino, which offers fine dining in laid-back surroundings—and some of the best Italian food in Florida," writers say. "The menu features family recipes from third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo, including pasta in any shape you can think of, along with extensive wine and dessert lists."

Below are the amazing restaurants that rounded out the Top 5:

Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine in Orlando (No.2): Family-style restaurant for both meat-lovers and vegans

Taqueria El Asador in Pensacola (No. 3): Delicious Mexican food for great prices. Serves tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and much more.

Al-Amir in Miami (No. 4): Offers decadent Lebanese dips, baked goods and other eats from the Mediterranean.

Rumba Cuban Cafe in Naples (No. 5): Home to what fans say is "the best Cuban sandwich you will ever have," plus other Cuban dishes and seafood.

Check out Yelp's full list of the Top 100 restaurants in Florida.

