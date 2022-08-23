'They're All Slimy': Rattlesnake Births 12 Babies On Arizona Family's Patio

By Ginny Reese

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona family discovered a three-foot rattlesnake on their patio only to discover it was actually giving birth, reported the Ledger-Enquirer.

Western diamondbacks give live birth to many venomous babies. Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the babies to YouTube that shows them sliding out as snake catcher Marissa Maki picked the mom up with tongs and placed her in a bucket.

Maki said, "They're all slimy still, oh my gosh. She just had them. I've never seen them that fresh."

The family's dog discovered the snakes hiding behind a bush. The final count ended with 12 baby snakes, each around 8 to 10 inches long.

Maki said, "That's so cool to see them this young, just starting life. So amazing."

You can see Rattlesnake Solutions capturing the snakes on their YouTube channel.

This was the second call about a rattlesnake giving birth that Rattlesnake Solutions received in the same week. The other involved a rattlesnake giving birth in a garage in Queens Creek. Snake catcher Jeff Martineau was sent to the garage, but was suspicious after the snake seemed grumpier than normal. After he searched the garage a second time he found a pile of six babies. A seventh was found between an appliance and the wall.

