Twitter Roasts Fan's Strange Use Of Hot Dog At Yankee Stadium

By Jason Hall

August 23, 2022

Texas Rangers v. New York Yankees
Photo: Getty Images

A New York Yankees fan has gone viral for his strange use of a hot dog as a beer straw.

Nicolas Heller, better known by his popular social media persona "New York Nico" shared a video of the fan using a straw to pierce a whole through a hot dog before putting it inside his beer and drinking the alcoholic beverage during the game between the Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium Monday (August 22) night.

"Baseball games have been outta control recently," Heller tweeted, referencing his pinned tweet from April 22, which shows another Yankee fan dip his hot dog into a beer.

Heller's video was re-shared by several popular sports accounts including FanDuel, SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, Overtime and Jomboy Media and had more than 9.9 million views in less than 24 hours on Tuesday (August 23) afternoon.

Numerous Twitter users roasted the fan for his strange use of the hot dog during Monday's game.

The Yankees defeated the Mets, 4-2, in Monday's game to earn their second consecutive victory after losing 14 of their previous 17 games.

The Yankees still hold an 8.0-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East division standings and trail the Houston Astros by 3.0 games for the best record in the AL with 39 games remaining in the regular season.

