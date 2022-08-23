Twitter Roasts Fan's Strange Use Of Hot Dog At Yankee Stadium
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2022
A New York Yankees fan has gone viral for his strange use of a hot dog as a beer straw.
Nicolas Heller, better known by his popular social media persona "New York Nico" shared a video of the fan using a straw to pierce a whole through a hot dog before putting it inside his beer and drinking the alcoholic beverage during the game between the Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium Monday (August 22) night.
"Baseball games have been outta control recently," Heller tweeted, referencing his pinned tweet from April 22, which shows another Yankee fan dip his hot dog into a beer.
Baseball games have been outta control recently. pic.twitter.com/ZRxi6U81tW— Nicolas Heller (@NewYorkNico) August 23, 2022
Heller's video was re-shared by several popular sports accounts including FanDuel, SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, Overtime and Jomboy Media and had more than 9.9 million views in less than 24 hours on Tuesday (August 23) afternoon.
Numerous Twitter users roasted the fan for his strange use of the hot dog during Monday's game.
nah da buddy love out da glizzy is madddd crazy 🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/xKunktTEWU— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 23, 2022
Y’all see it. Y’all see what he doin to that glizzy? Diabolical. Now say it with me ……— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 23, 2022
AAAAYYYYYYOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! https://t.co/tCQ8zMToRT
If I see the video of the man drinking his beer with the hot dog straw again, I’m going to lose it 🤮— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) August 23, 2022
already sick of Hot Dog Straw guy— Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) August 23, 2022
Hot Dog Straw guy at work this morning when he tries to take a sip of his iced coffee pic.twitter.com/DSwHS6OOkL— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 23, 2022
Hot dog straw guy is staged— Sarah Hagi (@KindaHagi) August 23, 2022
Theatre of The Grotesque, though.— Henry Faber (@henryfaber) August 23, 2022
“I went to the Yankees game on Monday and I used my hot dog as a straw for my beer. I do it all the time. It’s like a beer brat. And it went viral, Jerry! Viral! Now Sharon won’t return my calls.” pic.twitter.com/zbW1yZxFiu— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) August 23, 2022
The Yankees defeated the Mets, 4-2, in Monday's game to earn their second consecutive victory after losing 14 of their previous 17 games.
The Yankees still hold an 8.0-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East division standings and trail the Houston Astros by 3.0 games for the best record in the AL with 39 games remaining in the regular season.