WATCH: Crocodile Chases Man Inside Florida Park Enclosure
By Zuri Anderson
August 23, 2022
You're used to hearing about angry alligators chasing Floridians or snapping at law enforcement. Now it's time for their cousins to get the spotlight in the most heart-stopping way possible.
Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Orlando, shared a shocking video on Facebook showing Chainsaw, a Cuban crocodile, charging at a man inside its enclosure. The clip immediately begins with Chainsaw leaping to its feet and rushing towards a man in a blue shirt, who's seen darting off-camera. It appears the massive reptile was hissing at his target before stopping and walking away.
Nobody knows why the man was inside the enclosure, or if he was an employee.
CHAINSAW IN ACTION Our Amazing Cuban Crocodile‼️ #gatorlandPosted by Gatorland Orlando on Thursday, August 18, 2022
The footage has racked up over 1.3 million views in under a week, and many Facebook users were surprised at how fast the beast moves.
"As a Floridian, this might be the most terrifying thing I've ever seen," one person wrote.
"You won’t see an alligator gallop like that!!" another posted.
"That’s gonna be a no for me bro lol," says another comment.
"What an adorable swamp puppy defending it's territory," a user joked.
These critically-endangered species grow up to 10 feet long and can run between 15 and 22 mph for a few seconds. For comparison, humans typically run between 10 and 15 mph.