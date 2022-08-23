You're used to hearing about angry alligators chasing Floridians or snapping at law enforcement. Now it's time for their cousins to get the spotlight in the most heart-stopping way possible.

Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Orlando, shared a shocking video on Facebook showing Chainsaw, a Cuban crocodile, charging at a man inside its enclosure. The clip immediately begins with Chainsaw leaping to its feet and rushing towards a man in a blue shirt, who's seen darting off-camera. It appears the massive reptile was hissing at his target before stopping and walking away.

Nobody knows why the man was inside the enclosure, or if he was an employee.