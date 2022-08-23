Watch Mick Jagger Joyously Sing Along To 'Fix You' At Coldplay Concert
By Katrina Nattress
August 23, 2022
Coldplay's six-night stint at Wembley Stadium was chock full of special guests, but celebrities didn't only share the stage with Chris Martin and company — they were in the stands, too.
Mick Jagger was in attendance during the final night and shared a joyous clip of him singing along to "Fix You." Whoever the Rolling Stones frontman was with caught the moment, documenting him waving his arms in the air and belting out the lyrics from the comfort of a private box. "Had a great time watching Coldplay last night A real busman’s holiday !" he captioned the video. (For those who don't know, "busman's holiday" is an English term for doing the same thing on vacation that you'd be doing for work.)
See the moment below.
Had a great time watching Coldplay last night— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 22, 2022
A real busman’s holiday !🎸🎸🎸🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/BwYUKzhKxl
Jagger has spent most of the year on tour with The Rolling Stones. Earlier this month it was revealed that his band, along with U2, are the top two highest grossing live acts since the early '80s — both managing to pull in more than $2 billion in ticket sales. The Stones came in first place, having earned roughly $2.16 billion on 22.1 million tickets sold since 1981, while U2 grossed $2.12 billion; however, sold more tickets at a whopping 26.1 million.