Watch Mick Jagger Joyously Sing Along To 'Fix You' At Coldplay Concert

Coldplay's six-night stint at Wembley Stadium was chock full of special guests, but celebrities didn't only share the stage with Chris Martin and company — they were in the stands, too.

Mick Jagger was in attendance during the final night and shared a joyous clip of him singing along to "Fix You." Whoever the Rolling Stones frontman was with caught the moment, documenting him waving his arms in the air and belting out the lyrics from the comfort of a private box. "Had a great time watching Coldplay last night A real busman’s holiday !" he captioned the video. (For those who don't know, "busman's holiday" is an English term for doing the same thing on vacation that you'd be doing for work.)

See the moment below.