Watch Mick Jagger Joyously Sing Along To 'Fix You' At Coldplay Concert

By Katrina Nattress

August 23, 2022

The Rolling Stones Perform At SoFi Stadium
Photo: Getty Images North America

Coldplay's six-night stint at Wembley Stadium was chock full of special guests, but celebrities didn't only share the stage with Chris Martin and company — they were in the stands, too.

Mick Jagger was in attendance during the final night and shared a joyous clip of him singing along to "Fix You." Whoever the Rolling Stones frontman was with caught the moment, documenting him waving his arms in the air and belting out the lyrics from the comfort of a private box. "Had a great time watching Coldplay last night A real busman’s holiday !" he captioned the video. (For those who don't know, "busman's holiday" is an English term for doing the same thing on vacation that you'd be doing for work.)

See the moment below.

Jagger has spent most of the year on tour with The Rolling Stones. Earlier this month it was revealed that his band, along with U2, are the top two highest grossing live acts since the early '80s — both managing to pull in more than $2 billion in ticket sales. The Stones came in first place, having earned roughly $2.16 billion on 22.1 million tickets sold since 1981, while U2 grossed $2.12 billion; however, sold more tickets at a whopping 26.1 million.

ColdplayThe Rolling Stones
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.