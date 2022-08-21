Watch Coldplay Surprise Fans With 'Running Up That Hill' Cover
August 21, 2022
Coldplay surprised fans with covers of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and ABBA's "Knowing Me, Knowing You" at their Wembley Stadium show on Saturday (August 20.)
Adding on to the surprises: the band was joined by actor and comedian Steve Coogan in character as Alan Partridge for the covers. Before hilariously duetting the song together, Coogan joked about the song's meaning with frontman Chris Martin. He asked the singer, "What do you think this song's about? Because it can’t just be about running." The song has experienced a massive resurgence after its usage in season 4 of Stranger Things.
Coldplay later took to Instagram to share footage of the performance and thanked Coogan in the caption. "Thank you Alan Partridge for giving us a huge Wembley singalong," they wrote. Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence also made appearances playing the piano and pedal steel guitar.
Watch clips of both of the covers below:
Coldplay covering ABBA’s Knowing Me, Knowing You with Steve Coogan at night five of #ColdplayWembley 😱 | via @njw499 pic.twitter.com/plmVXTfOqi— Coldplaying (@coldplaying) August 20, 2022
Earlier this summer, Coldplay were joined by a couple of special guests at their New Jersey MetLife Stadium shows. They brought out Bruce Springsteen to cover two of his songs together: “Working on a Dream'' and “Dancing in the Dark.” Kylie Minogue then joined the band on stage a day later to perform her hit song “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.”