Coldplay surprised fans with covers of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and ABBA's "Knowing Me, Knowing You" at their Wembley Stadium show on Saturday (August 20.)

Adding on to the surprises: the band was joined by actor and comedian Steve Coogan in character as Alan Partridge for the covers. Before hilariously duetting the song together, Coogan joked about the song's meaning with frontman Chris Martin. He asked the singer, "What do you think this song's about? Because it can’t just be about running." The song has experienced a massive resurgence after its usage in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Coldplay later took to Instagram to share footage of the performance and thanked Coogan in the caption. "Thank you Alan Partridge for giving us a huge Wembley singalong," they wrote. Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence also made appearances playing the piano and pedal steel guitar.

Watch clips of both of the covers below: