WATCH: 'Unusual Vibration' Forces Flight Into Emergency Landing

An Alaska Airlines passenger recorded the scary moment when pieces of a plane went flying during takeoff on Monday (August 22). The footage shows huge pieces of the plane's metal paneling tearing off the plane and exposing the engine. Another video from behind the wing shows pieces whipping in the wind, as well.

This happened on Flight 558 leaving Seattle for San Diego, according to FOX 13. A spokesperson confirmed an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane led to an emergency landing.

The aircraft reportedly returned to the airport and landed safely. Nobody was hurt. There were 176 customers and six crew members onboard, and the passengers rebooked another flight to San Diego.

The plane, a Boeing 737-900ER, is out of service while the airline's safety team investigates the issue. Alaska Airlines didn't offer any updates as of Tuesday morning (August 23).

The aviation industry is facing staff shortages across the board, from pilots and flight attendants to maintenance staff who makes sure a plane is good to fly before takeoff. As a result, thousands of flights have been either canceled or delayed over the summer while people are more eager to travel following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.