5 Dogs Maul Florida Mail Carrier After Truck Breaks Down

Five dogs viciously attacked a rural Florida mail carrier after her work truck broke down on the side of the road.

Authorities found a 61-year-old woman severely bleeding on the ground in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday (August 21), according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The suspected dogs were inside a fence at a nearby home when they arrived at the scene.

A witness who lives in the area told deputies they heard the victim screaming for help during the brutal mauling. Several neighbors reportedly rushed over to try pulling the dogs off her. Someone even shot a gun into the air to scare away the dogs, but they were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies administered first aid to the woman and applied tourniquets until rescue crews arrived. She was rushed to a hospital and later flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, where she later died, according to officials.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of the 61-year-old postal worker attacked by dogs Sunday in Interlachen," authorities wrote in a follow-up post. "If inclined, please pray for her family and friends during their time of grief."

Putnam County's animal control unit took the dogs into custody. Cops say the dogs will be euthanized.

An investigation is underway, and the dogs' owners are cooperating with the case. No word on if there will be charges.