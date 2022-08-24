A.I. Rapper FN Meka Dropped By Label Following Negative Backlash

“We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it," Capitol Records said in a statement. "We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”



FN Meka is the product of company Factory New, which also has another virtual artist on its roster named Lil Bitcoin. The A.I. rapper is voiced by a human, but everything else about his “lyrical content, chords, melody, tempo, sounds” are mostly generated by artificial intelligence. The augmented-reality artist, who has garnered over 10 million followers on TikTok, was signed to Capitol Records on August 12, and released his debut "Florida Water" with Gunna and Fortnite gamer Clix on the same day.



Following the release of his new single, videos of Meka rapping the n-word and depicting stereotypical afflictions of the Black community, like police brutality for example, enraged rap fans and members of the music industry. A non-profit activist group, Industry Blackout, issued an open letter on social media that called for Meka's removal and a public apology from Capitol Records. They also asked for the proceeds from his music to be donated to charities and budgets for Black artists on their roster.



“We find fault in the lack of awareness in how offensive this caricature is,” Industry Blackout wrote in an open letter. “It is a direct insult to the Black community and our culture. An amalgamation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics.”

