Young Thug & Gunna Told Not To Speak To Each Other During Court Hearing

"You good?" Young Thug said to Gunna.



"I'm good, my brother. You good?" he replied.



"You done lost a little bit?" Thug joked in reference to Wunna's recent weight loss while in jail.



Later on in the video, Thug appears to interact with Yak Gotti, who's also in the virtual room with Thugger and Gunna, before the rappers are warned once again that everything they're saying is being recorded.



"Hey, you guys. Everything you all are saying is being recorded," the woman said. "Don't laugh. Don't talk to each other. Pretend you are not here. Don't say anything."



The motions hearing continued with Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, waiving his concerns about the possible conflict of interests with his longtime lawyer Brian Steel. Back in May, prosecutors accused Steel, who represented the rapper prior to his arrest, of having a conflict of interest because he previously represented another defendant that was named in the current RICO case. Later on, the topic of Williams' bond came up again after the rapper had been denied twice.



According to 11Alive, Steel said the prosecution "made misrepresentations in previous bond hearings" like attributing lyrics to Young Thug that he didn't write. In response to Steel's claim, prosecutors said that the lyrics are still publicly credited to him. They also argued Steel's point was moot because they believe Williams claimed "he's the general" of the gang in his songs.



"He says in the songs he's the general," the prosecutor explained. "He runs a very violent street gang that has committed numerous murders... if he's let out I would expect that to continue. This is the real deal, these are violent people, dangerous people."



See more footage from the hearing below.