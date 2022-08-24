Arizonans Will Soon Be Able To Chill With Dinosaurs

If you've ever wanted to chill with dinosaurs right here in the desert then you're in luck! AZ Family reported that the Phoenix Zoo, along with the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation, is bringing back the popular "Dinosaurs in the Desert" event this fall.

The animatronic dinosaurs will return to the Valley on in October. Phoenix Zoo members will be allowed to check out the prehistoric creatures on October 1st and 2nd. The event will then be open to the general public on October 3rd.

There will be photo ops as well as a fossil digging area to allow young archaeologists to explore.

President and CEO Bert Castro said:

"We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert. It's been five years since we've hosted this traveling exhibit, and we know how rough the past few years have been, so we wanted to unveil an attraction that allows guests to experience a bit of adventure, playfulness, and reverie."

