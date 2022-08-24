Couple On First Date Arrested After Breaking Into Middle Tennessee Church

First dates can be memorable for many reasons. Maybe you feel like you've finally met The One or perhaps endured a couple hours of conversation that makes you decide you never want to see that person again. For one Middle Tennessee couple, however, their first date was memorable for a very different reason: They were arrested.

According to WKRN, 19-year-old Danielle Salvato and 20-year-old Sebastian Spencer first met on a dating app and decided to meet up in person. Their date took a turn when they reportedly broke into Indian lake Peninsula Church in Hendersonville around 12:50 a.m. Thursday (August 18), stealing from the house of worship and taking turns playing a piano in the sanctuary for half an hour.

"Both subjects admitted to detectives that they were looking for a piano to play because they both play the piano, they knew churches had pianos so they were looking for an unlocked church to play the piano," said Hendersonville Police Det. Stephan Fye.

In addition to the break in, the pair reportedly stole four bibles, two drum sticks and a church collection plate. A pastor called police the following day, who got to work identifying who broke into the church. Authorities analyzed footage from a LPR camera to identify Salvato's car as the one that was caught on the church's surveillance camera. When confronting the couple, police claim they confessed and surrendered the stole items.

"They just admitted it was dumb, probably should not have done it. They knew it was a mistake inherently," said Fye, adding, "they did not apologize."