Georgia Elementary School Student Tests Positive For Monkey Pox

A student in the Newton County School District tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, and this is not the first pediatric case that the state has seen. According to WSB-TV, the student attends Mansfield Elementary School. After finding out that the student tested positive for Monkeypox, parents of children who are also enrolled at Mansfield Elementary School were notified.

WSB-TV mentioned that a second elementary school student within the district is suspected to have monkeypox. The student is currently being tested for the virus. The student who is currently awaiting test results attends Flint Hill Elementary School. The Newton County School District stated that parents of students enrolled in both schools were contacted through School Messenger call.

“School district officials notified parents at both schools via School Messenger call, and parents of students considered to be close contacts in accordance with CDC criteria will receive separate communications advising them of next steps,” the district shared.

The district also informed parents and concerned community members that the school is being disinfected and each room is being cleaned thoroughly. WSB-TV noted that the state's new number of cases will be updated later today. Information regarding the identities of both students have not been released.