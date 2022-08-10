Atlanta Train Evacuated After Passenger Jokes About Having Monkeypox

A passenger on board a MARTA train had an allergic reaction and told another passenger that they had monkeypox. According to WSB-TV, the train heading to the East Point Station was evacuated on Monday afternoon after the rumor spread around the train. The passenger was only "joking" about having monkeypox. MARTA and the rest of the passengers on the train didn't find this to be funny.

One passenger was so alarmed by the news that they called the police, leading to the evacuation. EMS also arrived on scene to make sure that the passenger did not actually have monkeypox.

“While this incident was a misunderstanding, MARTA continues to take the health and safety of our customers and employees seriously. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin or other close contact and the chances of transmission in a public setting are low. Unlike COVID, it is not transmissible through the air but we encourage customers to continue wearing masks for their comfort. Frequent hand washing also remains an effective way to reduce the transmission of most illnesses. Additionally, MARTA will continue the routine cleaning and disinfection of all vehicles implemented during COVID and any in-service cleaning necessitated by a sick patron,” MARTA shared in a statement.

WSB-TV mentioned that the bus was taken back to the rail yard to be disinfected as a precaution.