Here's When Avril Lavigne Will Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Avril Lavigne is joining the many celebrities on Hollywood's Walk of Fame! The official Walk of Fame Twitter account shared all the details of when the pop-punk princess will be getting her star on Wednesday (August 24.)

"Avril Lavigne to be honored with star on the Walk of Fame on August 31 at 11:30 am #walkoffame #Itsnotcomplicated," they wrote in the caption. In a new interview with Nylon, the "Bite Me" singer touched on her feelings on receiving the star after celebrating 20 years of her debut album Let Go.

"It's been such an amazing year of celebrating the 20th anniversary overall, just with also putting out Love Sux and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the end of the month," she said. "Just going out on tour and singing all the classic songs and everyone's still either discovering them, or everyone's singing along to the old classic songs and the new stuff," she added.

See the announcement tweet below: