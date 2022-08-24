Here's When Avril Lavigne Will Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
By Yashira C.
August 24, 2022
Avril Lavigne is joining the many celebrities on Hollywood's Walk of Fame! The official Walk of Fame Twitter account shared all the details of when the pop-punk princess will be getting her star on Wednesday (August 24.)
"Avril Lavigne to be honored with star on the Walk of Fame on August 31 at 11:30 am #walkoffame #Itsnotcomplicated," they wrote in the caption. In a new interview with Nylon, the "Bite Me" singer touched on her feelings on receiving the star after celebrating 20 years of her debut album Let Go.
"It's been such an amazing year of celebrating the 20th anniversary overall, just with also putting out Love Sux and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the end of the month," she said. "Just going out on tour and singing all the classic songs and everyone's still either discovering them, or everyone's singing along to the old classic songs and the new stuff," she added.
See the announcement tweet below:
Avril Lavigne to be honored with star on the Walk of Fame on August 31 at 11:30 am #walkoffame #Itsnotcomplicated pic.twitter.com/vlpT2nYu9b— Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) August 24, 2022
Avril Lavigne will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. You can purchase tickets here.