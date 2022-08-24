Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For Allegedly Punching A Fan

"After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction," the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in a statement.



The initial incident occurred back in January outside of Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. At the time, law enforcement said Ye got into a intense argument with a male fan around 3 a.m. The fan reportedly asked for an autograph before the conversation got heated. That's when he allegedly punched the man and pushed him hard enough for him to fall on the ground. Hours later, footage from a moment from the incident surfaced online.



"Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not?" Ye shouted at the fan. "Cuz that's what happened right f**king now!"



The fan reportedly suffered from a broken nose. Although a report was filed, Ye was not arrested for the incident. Cops wanted to interview the rapper themselves but weren't able to do so. Ye's lawyer told E! News that his client is "satisfied" with the outcome.



"We are satisfied with the resolution as it recognizes my client did nothing wrong," attorney Michael A. Goldstein said. "In fact, my client has on multiple prior occasions made every effort to graciously disengage from the particular person involved in this incident, whose behavior became that not of a fan but of an aggressive stalker."



"For the two nights proceeding this particular incident, the same gentleman followed my client to three different locations and was captured on video approaching my client repeatedly entering into his personal space, which was unacceptable," Goldstein added. "The information concerning these prior incidents, along with video and photographic evidence, were provided to the L.A. City Attorney's office for review. Ultimately, the City Attorney made the right decision."

