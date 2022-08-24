Lil Yachty Celebrates His Birthday On Drake's Private Jet, Debuts New Ink
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2022
Lil Yachty had the time of his life while he celebrated his birthday flying in the skies on Drake's private jet. Yachty was so appreciative of the gesture that he even showed off a new tattoo inspired by the Canadian rapper.
On Tuesday, August 23, the "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper hit up his Instagram timeline to share a recap of his ride on Air Drake. Within the gallery of photos, we can see Yachty and Drizzy eating some chicken wings and sipping on Sprite. Yachty boarded the PJ while rocking a rare pair of Drake's Chrome Hearts jeans, which he accidently ripped during his flight.
"More life to my brother @lilyachty so happy we are locked in for this lifetime," Drake wrote to Yachty in his Instagram Story.
In Yachty's IG Story, we can see more images of him outside of the plane and his special message from Drake. The Georgia native also debuted a new OVO-inspired tattoo on his right wrist. The fresh black ink is in the shape of OVO's famous owl logo.
Although he went for a lavish ride in Drake's private jet, Yachty ended up not dropping his annual Birthday Mix project this year. Yachty addressed his decision not to release anything this year on Twitter.
“First year with no birthday mix,” Yachty tweeted. “something special is coming, thanks for the wishes… love y’all 4ever c u soon.”
The Quality Control rapper hasn't dropped any solo work since last November. His previous project Birthday Mix 6 features nine tracks with collaborations with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca and more. See Lil Yachty's new tattoo below.
Lil Yachty shows off his new OVO tattoo ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/6HJDaGZ1OD— RapTV (@Rap) August 24, 2022