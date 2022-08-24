"More life to my brother @lilyachty so happy we are locked in for this lifetime," Drake wrote to Yachty in his Instagram Story.



In Yachty's IG Story, we can see more images of him outside of the plane and his special message from Drake. The Georgia native also debuted a new OVO-inspired tattoo on his right wrist. The fresh black ink is in the shape of OVO's famous owl logo.



Although he went for a lavish ride in Drake's private jet, Yachty ended up not dropping his annual Birthday Mix project this year. Yachty addressed his decision not to release anything this year on Twitter.



“First year with no birthday mix,” Yachty tweeted. “something special is coming, thanks for the wishes… love y’all 4ever c u soon.”



The Quality Control rapper hasn't dropped any solo work since last November. His previous project Birthday Mix 6 features nine tracks with collaborations with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca and more. See Lil Yachty's new tattoo below.