Lit Recruit Fellow Nostalgia Bands For Late '90s Dream Tour

By Katrina Nattress

August 24, 2022

Lit In Concert At The Hard Rock Joint In Las Vegas
Photo: Getty Images North America

It's been a rough month for '90s alt-rock festivals, but that's not stopping nostalgia bands from announcing tours. Lit recently revealed they're hitting the road with Hoobastank (we know, we know, they released their first album in 2001, not the '90s), with support from Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe from the Ataris.

Billed as the Tried-N-True tour, the 17-date trek kicks off in Nashville on October 14 and wraps up in Cedar Park, Texas, on November 8. See a full list of dates below.

Hoobastank & Lit Tried-N-True Tour Dates

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ SkyDeck *

10/15 – High Point, NC @ Ziggy’s Outdoor *

10/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café ^

10/18 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC *

10/20 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall *

10/22 – Sugar Hill, GA @ City Event *

10/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Surf’s Up *

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor *

10/27 – Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center *

10/28 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch *

10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center For The Performing Arts *

11/02 – Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall *

11/03 – Cypress, TX @ Frio Hill Country *

11/04 – New Braunfels, TX @ Texas Ski Ranch *

11/05 – Carrollton, TX @ Festival at The Switchyard

11/06 – Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre *

11/08 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot *

* = w/ Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

^ = w/ Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

LitHoobastankAlien Ant Farm
