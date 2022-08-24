Rob Schneider's New Movie Has Several Arizona Filming Locations

Rob Schneider is filming a new movie, and there are tons of filming locations across the Grand Canyon State. 12 News reported that the upcoming feature film is set to be released by Harkins Theatres next month.

The movie will feature his real-life daughter Miranda in the family adventure film, called "Daddy Daughter Trip." Elle King, Scheider's other daughter and well-known singer-songwriter, will also be in the film.

The movie is a comedy about a working-class family trying to go on a spring break vacation. Instead, a series of unfortunate events occur.

Some filming locations across the state include: