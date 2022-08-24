Rob Schneider's New Movie Has Several Arizona Filming Locations

By Ginny Reese

August 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rob Schneider is filming a new movie, and there are tons of filming locations across the Grand Canyon State. 12 News reported that the upcoming feature film is set to be released by Harkins Theatres next month.

The movie will feature his real-life daughter Miranda in the family adventure film, called "Daddy Daughter Trip." Elle King, Scheider's other daughter and well-known singer-songwriter, will also be in the film.

The movie is a comedy about a working-class family trying to go on a spring break vacation. Instead, a series of unfortunate events occur.

Some filming locations across the state include:

  • Saguaro Lake Ranch
  • Salt River
  • Butterfly Wonderland
  • Bearizona Wildlife Park
  • Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park

Schneider is a Valley resident and moved to the state a couple of years ago. Schneider said in a statement, "My wife Patricia and I chose to make the great state of Arizona our home to raise our family not just for its incredible natural majesty and beauty but also for all that it has to offer."

You can check out "Daddy Daughter Trip" at 17 Harkins Theaters locations on September 30th.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.