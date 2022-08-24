This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap food in Michigan is a coney dog. Coney dogs are hot dogs topping with chili and all the dressings. Cheapism recommended trying this cheap staple meal at American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Every Michigander knows about Coney dogs: hot dogs served with raw onion, chili, and mustard. In the Motor City, Coney dog fans swear allegiance to either American Coney Island or arch-rival Lafayette Coney Island. Conveniently, they're next door to one another downtown, so you can try both and decide for yourself."