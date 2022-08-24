This Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles

The debate of which breakfast food reigns superior, pancakes or waffles, has been going on since the dawn of time. Well, at least since the Stone Age over four thousand years ago. That's when waffles were reportedly invented, according to Chicago Waffles. They even noted the Catholic Church began making waffles in Medieval Europe as a companion to the communion wafer symbolizing blessings. The more you know!

For all of you on the side of the waffle (or for those who have no skin in the game and simply enjoy their fluffy goodness) we decided to bestow upon you the best waffle in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top restaurants serving waffles in each state. They named the waffles at Hot Plate in Minneapolis as the best of the best in Minnesota. They also suggest you try their pumpkin buckwheat dish. Here's what they had to say about it:

This local hangout serves up an amazing take on waffles with its pumpkin buckwheat dish. These waffles are finished off with both pecans and whipped cream.

Looking to go on a waffle roadtrip? Here's the full list of all the best waffles in each state.