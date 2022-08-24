This Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles

The debate of which breakfast food reigns superior, pancakes or waffles, has been going on since the dawn of time. Well, at least since the Stone Age over four thousand years ago. That's when waffles were reportedly invented, according to Chicago Waffles. They even noted the Catholic Church began making waffles in Medieval Europe as a companion to the communion wafer symbolizing blessings. The more you know!

For all of you on the side of the waffle (or for those who have no skin in the game and simply enjoy their fluffy goodness) we decided to bestow upon you the best waffle in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top restaurants serving waffles in each state. They named the waffles at The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream in Maplewood as the best of the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

The only thing you need to know about this place is that a jalapeño cornbread waffle exists! This waffle is topped with cheddar cheese, chorizo, cilantro, and both maple and spicy syrup.

