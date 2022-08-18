This Is Missouri’s Best Mexican Restaurant

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater, there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Chava's Mexican Restaurant in St. Louis as the best of the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Housed in a historic barroom in downtown St. Louis, Chava’s is favorite among city dwellers for one particular menu item: the fish tacos. But if you’re looking to really indulge, opt for the fried taco. Stuffed with the filling of your choice, the entire tortilla is then flash-fried so it’s crispy and chewy all in one delicious bite. To savor the taste at home, try our fish taco recipe that’s loaded with chiles, cilantro and sour cream.

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.