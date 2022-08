This Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles

The debate of which breakfast food reigns superior, pancakes or waffles, has been going on since the dawn of time. Well, at least since the Stone Age over four thousand years ago. That's when waffles were reportedly invented, according to Chicago Waffles. They even noted the Catholic Church began making waffles in Medieval Europe as a companion to the communion wafer symbolizing blessings. The more you know!

For all of you on the side of the waffle (or for those who have no skin in the game and simply enjoy their fluffy goodness) we decided to bestow upon you the best waffle in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top restaurants serving waffles in each state. They named the waffles at Reactor in Lincoln as the best of the best in Nebraska. Plus, Reactor is also a coffee shop, so you can grab a cup of joe to pair with your meal. Here's what they had to say about it:

Reactor was known in the past for their decadent savory waffles. Looks like now they serve delicious sweet waffles with their amazing coffee drinks.

Looking to go on a waffle roadtrip? Here's the full list of all the best waffles in each state.