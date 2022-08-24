This Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles

The debate of which breakfast food reigns superior, pancakes or waffles, has been going on since the dawn of time. Well, at least since the Stone Age over four thousand years ago. That's when waffles were reportedly invented, according to Chicago Waffles. They even noted the Catholic Church began making waffles in Medieval Europe as a companion to the communion wafer symbolizing blessings. The more you know!

For all of you on the side of the waffle, we decided to bestow upon you the best waffle in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top restaurants serving waffles in each state. They named the waffles at Wally Waffle in Akron as the best of the best in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

Wally Waffle makes some of the restaurant's tasty creations with oat bran batter, which gives a nutty taste to its waffles. One variety to try is the Better Day, which starts with their oat bran batter that's loaded with apples, raisins, pecans, coconut, pineapple, and carrots. When the waffle is ready, it's topped with sliced banana.

