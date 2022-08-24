This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Texas

August 24th is National Waffle Day!

Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When the urge to eat a waffle arises, you're going to want to enjoy the best of the best. So how about one of these waffle hot spots?"

According to the website, the best waffles in Texas come from Sweet Paris in Houston. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the restaurant's waffles apart from the rest:

"While you might think any restaurant with Paris in its name serves crepes, think again! Sweet Paris is home to some of the best waffles in Houston, especially when it comes to the apple cinnamon creme brûlée waffles. Your sweet tooth will thank you."

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best waffles.