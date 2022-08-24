Top AEW Star Reveals Injury Status; Interim Title Match Announced

By Jason Hall

August 25, 2022

Photo: Jason Hall

All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announced she's stepping down as champion amid an injury during Wednesday (August 24) night's live episode of Dynamite.

"I am sad and heartbroken and I feel like I'm going to let you guys down. I, for today, have to step down as the women's world champion," Thunder Rosa said with tears during a backstage interview with commentator Tony Schiavone. "I am no longer able to defend the championship between injury. So on September 4th, at All Out, there will be a new interim women's world champion."

Thunder Rosa was initially scheduled to defend her title against her 'Thunderstorm' tag-team partner Toni Storm at All Out prior to her injury.

AEW announced that Storm will now face former AEW women's world champions Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida, as well as Jamie Hayter, to crown the interim champion amid Thunder Rosa's absence.

"Toni Storm, my friend, my tag-team partner. I hope that your dreams come true and you become the new champion. Interim new champion.

"But I want to remind everybody that this is not going to stop me. This is going to make me better. And I'm going to come back better and stronger with a bigger chip on my shoulder.

Thunder Rosa defeated Baker to win the AEW women's world championship on the March 16 episode of Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas.

AEW had previously held a tournament to crown an interim AEW world heavyweight champion amid CM Punk's injury earlier this year, which resulted in Jon Moxley winning the interim title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June.

Moxley defeated Punk to become the undisputed AEW world heavyweight champion on Dynamite Wednesday night.

