WATCH: AEW Unveils New TBS Women's Championship, Tournament Announced

AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan teased "a huge announcement" an interview with PWInsider published hours ahead of Dynamite on Wednesday when asked for a hint regarding the "Joker" entrant in the Casino Ladder Match -- which turned out to be a returning and victorious 'Hangman' Adam Page.

"I will not give you any insight into who the joker is going to be. I will not tell you that, but I will go back to the announcement instead and tell you that it's been something a long time coming. I'm very excited about it and proud of it and it'll really add a lot to the company, I think."

Last month, AEW announced its plan to move Dynamite within the WarnerMedia Studios & Networks family from TNT to TBS next year.

AEW confirmed its Friday night Rampage program -- which debuted in August -- will continue to air on TNT at its previously scheduled time.

TBS had previously showcased professional wrestling as the home of the now defunct World Championship Wrestling's WCW Saturday Night (1971-2000) and Thunder (1998-2001) programs.

"On the move," the AEW on TNT verified Twitter account posted on September 23. "Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork in 2022 with #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage stays on @tntdrama.