WATCH: AEW Unveils New TBS Women's Championship, Tournament Announced
By Jason Hall
October 7, 2021
All Elite Wrestling announced a new secondary women's championship during Dynamite's special two-year anniversary live telecast Wednesday (October 6) night.
AEW commentator Tony Schiavone and senior official Aubrey Edwards unveiled the TBS Championship coinciding with the company's flagship program moving from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022.
Schiavone confirmed the championship would be decided during an upcoming tournament, with Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill and Skye Blue already confirming participation in a video package shown on Dynamite and several other female competitors expressing interest in the title on social media including Big Swole, Tay Conti, Anna Jay, Nyla Rose and AEW chief branding officer Brandi Rhodes.
The TBS Championship is coming to the #AEW women's division when #AEWDynamite moves to @TBSNetwork starting January 5!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021
AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan teased "a huge announcement" an interview with PWInsider published hours ahead of Dynamite on Wednesday when asked for a hint regarding the "Joker" entrant in the Casino Ladder Match -- which turned out to be a returning and victorious 'Hangman' Adam Page.
"I will not give you any insight into who the joker is going to be. I will not tell you that, but I will go back to the announcement instead and tell you that it's been something a long time coming. I'm very excited about it and proud of it and it'll really add a lot to the company, I think."
Last month, AEW announced its plan to move Dynamite within the WarnerMedia Studios & Networks family from TNT to TBS next year.
AEW confirmed its Friday night Rampage program -- which debuted in August -- will continue to air on TNT at its previously scheduled time.
TBS had previously showcased professional wrestling as the home of the now defunct World Championship Wrestling's WCW Saturday Night (1971-2000) and Thunder (1998-2001) programs.
"On the move," the AEW on TNT verified Twitter account posted on September 23. "Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork in 2022 with #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage stays on @tntdrama.
On the move 🔜 Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork in 2022 with #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage stays on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/7f01CxLa0e— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 23, 2021
The move coincides the return of TNT's Wednesday night NBA on TNT coverage and Curt Gowdy Award winning Inside the NBA program hosted by Ernie Johnson, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, though not specified during the announcement.