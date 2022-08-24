Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo Has Been Fired

The Uvalde CISD Board of Education voted Wednesday (August 24) to terminate school police chief Pete Arredondo, according to CNN.



The board voted unanimously, the school board reported. Arredondo, however, didn’t attend the meeting. His lawyer said the school district wasn’t following legal procedure and Arredondo didn’t feel safe attending the meeting.



It was previously reported that Superintendent Hal Harrell recommended Arrendondo's firing, prompting the school board vote. Last month, a source told CNN the board was expected to vote to fire the school police chief. That vote was delayed until this week.

Arredondo has been at the center of criticism surrounding law enforcement's response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Arredondo was placed on administrative leave last month while an investigation into the shooting continues. A report by a joint committee of the Texas Legislature said this week Arredondo "allegedly failed to take on the role of incident commander or transfer the responsibility to another officer on scene during the May 24 attack," according to ABC News. Arredondo said he didn't consider himself the commanding officer at the scene and said he was unaware of the 911 calls coming in from inside the school.