Video Shows Rabid Fox Ambush, Attack Woman

A video shared online shows a woman being ambushed and attacked by a wild fox before she managed to beat it away with a stick.

The woman’s husband, Paul Russo, shared footage of the incident on his Facebook page, which he said was taken by a security camera and edited by a friend during what “seemed like a normal day in beautiful Central New York,” according to the video.

The woman is initially shown talking on a cellphone with her back turned as the fox approaches her and bites at her ankle. The woman kicks the wild animal off, but the fox continues to jump at her leg several more times before a man is seen racing over with a stick to help.

The fox finally flees the scene before the woman is shown limping back inside her home.