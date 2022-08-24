Video Shows Rabid Fox Ambush, Attack Woman
By Jason Hall
August 24, 2022
A video shared online shows a woman being ambushed and attacked by a wild fox before she managed to beat it away with a stick.
The woman’s husband, Paul Russo, shared footage of the incident on his Facebook page, which he said was taken by a security camera and edited by a friend during what “seemed like a normal day in beautiful Central New York,” according to the video.
The woman is initially shown talking on a cellphone with her back turned as the fox approaches her and bites at her ankle. The woman kicks the wild animal off, but the fox continues to jump at her leg several more times before a man is seen racing over with a stick to help.
The fox finally flees the scene before the woman is shown limping back inside her home.
My wife was attacked by a rabid fox this past July. Our friend edited the security camera footage and made this educational video for us to post to alert everyone that this can happen to anyone.Posted by Paul Russo on Sunday, August 21, 2022
"She was talking and screaming throughout the entire experience and never dropped the phone or lost the call," a caption shared above the footage reads.
Several photos were shared in the video show visible injuries, including the woman’s hand being massively swollen and dripping blood from bites that took place during the incident.
The fox was shown returning once more to the empty scene before fleeing a second time before later attempting to attack a second person in a nearby area.
Russo said that the animal was killed after the second attack and taken to the veterinary laboratory at Cornell University, where it was confirmed to have rabies.
“It was a beautiful animal and I didn’t want to hurt it,” the woman said after the attack. “Unfortunately, I had no choice but to fight back because I couldn’t get away. I thank God my neighbor showed up.”