Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots

Summer is usually the prime time for people to travel, but autumn can be a great time to plan a vacation, too. There's usually less foot traffic at tourist attractions, and the weather is cooler depending on where you go. Plus, fall is the peak time to watch the leaves change color or enjoy local festivals.

PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation. Their list includes national parks, popular cities, under-the-radar spots, iconic locations, and more.

One Washington city made the list: Seattle! One of the best features of the Emerald City is the ability to walk to its various attractions, according to writers:

"For a city full of outdoor farmers markets, gardens, museums, breweries and, yes, coffee houses, head to Seattle. The fall brings sunny skies, perfect crisp temperatures and minimal rain, making it perfect for a weekend of exploring. Check out a local brewery for the best selection of pumpkin beer or take in the fall colors at the Japanese Gardens or Washington Park Arboretum. If you’re a sports fan (or even if you’re not), catch a Seahawks game for another classic fall pastime."

Check out PureWow's full list of awesome fall vacation recommendations.