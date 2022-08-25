5 Fall Activities In The San Antonio Area That You Have To Do This Season

The seasons will soon be changing, bringing out beautiful fall foliage and cooler weather. This makes it the perfect time to get out and have some fall fun.

KSAT compiled a list of fun fall activities in the San Antonio area that you can experience this season. Here are five of them that you'll definitely want to add to your fall bucket list:

There are tons of pumpkin patches in the area where you can choose the perfect one to carve. A couple of them include Good News Pumpkin Patch and Devine Acres Farm.

If you are up for some thrills, there are a few haunted houses in the area. Some of them are even inside theme parks, like SeaWorld San Antonio and Fiesta Texas. Some popular haunted houses in the area include 13th Floor Haunted House, Psycho Asylum Haunted House, and Ripley's Haunted Adventure.

Lost Maples State Natural Area is a paradise that showcases some of the state's beautiful fall foliage. This place offers the perfect destination for a day trip.

Taking place October 8th through the 30th is a family-friendly event that is everything fall dreams are made of. Check it out at 8760 FM 2243 in Leander.

This family-friendly festival takes place on October 29th. There will be games, s'mores, hayrides, and trick-or-treating. Check it out at 9957 Spring Branch Road in Spring Branch.

You can check out a full list of fun fall activities in the San Antonio area on KSAT's website.