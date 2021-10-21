Oklahoma Will See Vibrant Fall Colors A Little Later This Year

By Ginny Reese

October 21, 2021

Oklahoma is just beginning to see the trees change to beautiful fall colors. The peak times to see the vibrant, bright colors is still to come, reported KOCO News 5.

This is the time that the state normally begins seeing bright red, orange, and yellow leaves speckling the trees. However, there is still lots of green.

By late October to early November, the state typically sees the peak of fall colors. This means that the trees are blanketed in red and gold. This year, that may happen a little later.

David White of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, said, "We're anticipating a little later start this year."

So why is this happening?

It's because of the unusually warm weather. The state has been much warmer over the past few months. White said, "A lot of out areas are experiencing the very beginning of the color change."

If you're ready to get out and see the colors now, the best places to get a glimpse of the fall foliage is in northeaster Oklahoma, according to Travel Oklahoma. Areas such as Talimena National Scenic Byway, Robbers Cave State Park, and Lake Murray State Park are already popping with beautiful, vibrant colors.

