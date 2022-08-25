Arizona Man Walks Into Woman's Unlocked Home Completely Naked

An Arizona man was arrested after allegedly walking into a woman's apartment completely naked. AZ Family reported that the man, identified as Nicholas Turner Martinez, followed the woman through the complex gate.

The woman's boyfriend, Joshua Roper, said, "He tore two signs up that are in the pool, just tore them to shreds. He smashed his freaking mini laptop computer or whatever."

Before the man left the pool area, he stripped down completely naked. Roper said, "He took off all his clothes in there and somehow got out. And then why he chose our unit to come to I have no clue. She had 911 on the phone, speakerphone. He let himself in, came in the house, and asked my girlfriend if this was the unit he was supposed to be at, and she freaked out."

The woman kicked Martinez out, but he tried getting back in through two different doors.

Officers found Martinez in front of the apartment door with only his underwear on, according to court documents. Police tackled Martinez to arrest him. His other clothes were found on the back of the woman's fence.

Martinez was booked into jail on one count of first-degree criminal trespassing and one count of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.