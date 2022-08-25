August 25 In Hip-Hop History: Lauryn Hill Drops Her Debut Album

"I’ve always been pretty critical of myself artistically, so of course there are things I hear that could have been done differently, but the LOVE in the album, the passion, its intention is, to me, undeniable," Hill told Rolling Stone about the album in 2021. "I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently. At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so."



The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was considered to be the stand-out album of 1998. The album helped Hill achieve plenty of "firsts" in her career, and in the music industry overall. She was the first woman to receive the most Grammy nominations in one year, and later became the first woman to win five Grammys in a row for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Album. In addition to those accolades, her debut album became the first Hip-Hop to win Album of the Year.



Within a month of its release, Hill's album was already certified platinum by the RIAA. As of 2021, the album reached diamond status after it became 10x multi-platinum. Relive the magic of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by pressing play on the album below.