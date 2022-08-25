Georgia’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named the Fall Fest in Dallas as the best of the best in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about the Paulding Fine Arts Association's Fall Fest:

High Country goes haute with a mix of performing artists, bluegrass and DJs joining local food and craft vendors at this fall festival, sponsored by the Paulding Fine Arts Association.

The Paulding Fine Arts Association welcomes loca,l as well as new and emerging artists, craft makers, vendors and entertainers to showcase their finest work. For more information about the festival, check out the Fall Fest's events page.