Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers Over Astrological Signs

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Glee star Heather Morris has shared a pretty hilarious story about auditioning for Jennifer Lopez on one of her tours. Morris who worked as a professional dancer for many years claims that JLo cut dancers during auditions once she found out their astrological signs.

During her appearance on the JUST SAYIN' with Justin Martindale podcast, she claimed that the pop star walked into an audition room after a long day and said, "Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Morris then said that Lopez whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers who raised their hands, "Thank you so much for coming,” revealing they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

When the host asked if the story was true, Morris joked that the whole story was "hearsay." Earlier in the podcast, Morris talked about how daunting auditions can be for professional dancers looking for work. “You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

Jennifer Lopez
