Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers Over Astrological Signs

Glee star Heather Morris has shared a pretty hilarious story about auditioning for Jennifer Lopez on one of her tours. Morris who worked as a professional dancer for many years claims that JLo cut dancers during auditions once she found out their astrological signs.

During her appearance on the JUST SAYIN' with Justin Martindale podcast, she claimed that the pop star walked into an audition room after a long day and said, "Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”