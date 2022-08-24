Jennifer Lopez Stuns In 3 Bridal Looks At Wedding To Ben Affleck

Why stop at one wedding dress when you can wear as many as you want? That seems to be what Jennifer Lopez was thinking when she rocked three separate bridal looks at her lavish second wedding to Ben Affleck.

Two months after officially tying the knot in a surprise midnight ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple said "I do" again on Saturday (August 20) in an all-white wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia home. The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and bow tie while the bride looked regal as she walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren column gown with 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles to create the skirt, per Page Six. She completed her look with $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, including white pearl and diamond earrings with matching ring.

The Marry Me star first teased her ceremony dress in a post on Instagram, giving a sneak peek at the white high-neck gown and sheer cathedral-length veil, adding that all of her wedding looks could be seen in her OnTheJLo newsletter.