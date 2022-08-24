Jennifer Lopez Stuns In 3 Bridal Looks At Wedding To Ben Affleck
By Sarah Tate
August 24, 2022
Why stop at one wedding dress when you can wear as many as you want? That seems to be what Jennifer Lopez was thinking when she rocked three separate bridal looks at her lavish second wedding to Ben Affleck.
Two months after officially tying the knot in a surprise midnight ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple said "I do" again on Saturday (August 20) in an all-white wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia home. The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and bow tie while the bride looked regal as she walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren column gown with 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles to create the skirt, per Page Six. She completed her look with $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, including white pearl and diamond earrings with matching ring.
The Marry Me star first teased her ceremony dress in a post on Instagram, giving a sneak peek at the white high-neck gown and sheer cathedral-length veil, adding that all of her wedding looks could be seen in her OnTheJLo newsletter.
While her first look was regal, she didn't stop there. She changed into another Ralph Lauren dress with thousands of strings of pearls cascading down the form-fitting gown, which took 30 artisans 700 hours to embroider. Her third gown, also Ralph Lauren, was a mermaid silhouette with Swarovski crystals, keyhole neckline and full skirt, Entertainment Tonight reports alongside photos of all three gowns. The third gown also included a sheer organza overlay styled like a hood, which she wore over a sleek bun.
Ralph Lauren even shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the creative process behind the three stunning looks.