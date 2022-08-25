Dizzy formally announced the brand back in July, but We Good has been in existence since 2019. We Good’s approach to making and curating music is completely different than the average record label. Every artist and producer may operate on their own schedules, but when it comes to putting a record together, they’re all connected with their teammates. They all spend most of their days sending, receiving, adding to and critiquing various songs and compositions they submit to a massive digital hub that only they can access. From there, the musicians can seek out verses, request beats, and everything in between. It’s like a golden rolodex for all sorts of artists.



In addition to Snake, Shenseea became the next major artist to blow up under the imprint. After collaborating with Kanye West, Christina Aguilera, Sean Paul and other legends, Shenseea signed to Interscope Records and began to rise in the ranks of the music industry, and even earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year based on her work on Ye's Donda album. Earlier this year, she dropped her debut album ALPHA and has been a hot commodity ever since.



She's not the only one on the roster who's achieved major career goals. Bobby Fishscale is one of numerous artists who's managed by We Good. Once he got down with the company in 2019, the rapper out of Quincy, Fla. was signed to Roc Nation and has been flourishing ever since. Fishscale dropped his debut EP The Evolution last year, which includes collaborations with Juicy J, DJ Paul, Quavo, Zaytoven, Kalan.Frfr, Mozzy and Ink.



"We Good is like a secret weapon man," Fishscale tells iHeartRadio. "If you're plugged in with We Good and you're an artist that takes this seriously, We Good could really help you take it to the next level. It's been a good experience rocking with them. The first day I met with We Good, I signed to Roc Nation so they work miracles."