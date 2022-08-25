Illinois’ Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named Harvest Day in Chicago as the best of the best in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about it:

This one-day festival at Garfield Park Conservatory on Chicago’s West Side features tastings of Chicago-made honey, tips on harvesting organic fruits and vegetables, and lessons on composting.

The Garfield Park Conservatory features a wife array of different events throughout the year, including cultural performances, hands-on classes, fundraisers, educational demonstrations and more. For additional information, head to the Garfield Park Conservatory's events page to check out what's happening this year near you.