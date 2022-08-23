'Unwanted' Insect Species Invades Illinois

This uniquely patterned fly might look pretty, but its effects on the environment are anything but beautiful. According to NBC Chicago, the Spotted Lanternfly ranks as the "Most Unwanted" Bug on Illinois Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey Program's list of invasive species.

The Spotted Lanternfly disrupts industries that encompass various fruits and logging due to their voracious diets. Officials suggest killing this bug immediately upon sighting to avoid infection of crops throughout the state. NBC Chicago mentioned that the Spotted Lanternfly has been seen in 12 U.S states since migrating from China in 2014. The U.S Department Of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service shared how the species is spread in hopes of terminating the chances of further invasion.

"The Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014. Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts. Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries," the website stated.

After you have seen and killed this bug, officials ask that you report it to your local department of agriculture.