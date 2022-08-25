Lil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Father & 3-Year-Old Toddler

“I’m innocent the news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations,” Wright wrote in his Instagram Story after he was arrested.



The shooting happened on August 3 after an unidentified man and his three-year-old son left the Off The Hook barbershop in Atlanta. According to police, the two victims were driving when suspects in a Kia passed them, made a U-turn and started following them. Once the suspects pulled up next to them, someone in the Kia fired five shots into the adjacent vehicle before the father took off and went to a fire station. The three-year-old, who was hit in the head with one of the bullets, was rushed to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.



Wright was hit with numerous charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and multiple gang-related charges. He was also charged with three counts of allegedly committing offenses listed in Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act with the intent to gain membership or increase status in a criminal street gang.



Wright was signed to Lil Baby's Four Pockets Full (aka 4PF) back in 2019. He dropped two albums in 2020, Way Bigger on the Low and Too Turnt Up, and teamed up with Big Scarr for "20 Thousand" last year. So far, Lil Baby has not commented on Wright's situation.