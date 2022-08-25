Michigan’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named the Harvest & Wine Festival in New Buffalo as the best of the best in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, craft beer, ciders and wines thrive. Learn how to pair these with local treats like caramel apples (check out this recipe), Amish-made cheeses, and locally made honey and jams at the festival.

According to the festival's website, you can taste wine from regional wineries and breweries by the glass. There are also plenty of activities for children to enjoy, as well. For more information, check out the Harvest & Wine Festival's website.