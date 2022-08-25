Minnesota’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze in Brooklyn Park as the best of the best in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Minnesota’s largest corn maze and a corn pit (filled with corn kernels) are stars of the Twin Cities Harvest Festival in the ‘burb of Brooklyn Park. Chow down on caramel apples and apple cider, too.

According to the festival's website, it is open weekends September 17 through October 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, check out the Twin Cities Harvest Festival's website.