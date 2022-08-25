Missouri’s Best Fall Festival

Something truly magical happens when the air gets a little more crisp and the leaves change from deep greens to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. It signifies the beginning of fall and all of the traditions that come with the season. The days are filled with pumpkin patches and hayrides, and the evenings are spent drinking warm apple cider with friends and family as the smell of something delicious baking in the oven fills the kitchen.

One of the best parts about fall, in my humble opinion, are the fall festivals. Luckily, Taste of Home generously compiled a list of the best fall festival in every state. They named the Harvest Festival in St. Louis as the best of the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

This city along the Mississippi River is home to Harvest Festival at Laumeier Sculpture Park, organized by local food magazine Sauce. A farmers market, restaurants and bakers make sure you don’t leave hungry.

This year, the Harvest Festival, where you can try restaurants, breweries, wineries and shop the farmer's market and dozens of arts and crafts vendors, takes place on Sunday, October 2022. For more information about the event, head to the Harvest Festival's website.